Tension erupted again in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Monday as stones were thrown at the police team investigating the communal violence that broke out in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, ANI reported.

“A video was being circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man [in blue kurta] opening fire during riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West Delhi) Usha Rangnani told the news agency. “Police team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members.”

The family members of the man hurled stones at the personnel in retaliation, Rangnani added.

“Legal action is being taken,” Rangnani said, according to PTI. “One person is detained. The situation is completely under control.”

Rapid Action Force & Police deployed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area



"Let me see the situation," Mayank Bansal, Additional DCP on being asked if there was fresh stone-pelting in the area pic.twitter.com/ZwWdAgmuh0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that 23 people from both Hindu and Muslim communities have been arrested in connection with the Saturday violence.

At a press conference, he said inquiry into the matter has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed.

In an first information report, the police said that four or five people started arguing with the participants of the procession after it stopped near a mosque. This led to both sides throwing stones that caused a stampede.

The FIR said that the police intervened and separated both groups but minutes later they again started throwing stones and shouting slogans. The police officer at the site then asked for more security to be deployed, who then used around 40-50 tear gas grenades to control the situation.

The police claimed that the act of the some throwing stones and firing led to the communal riots, according to the FIR. A scooter and a few other vehicles were set on fire by the mob.