Curfew was imposed in the neighbouring cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Sunday evening after communal violence broke out, reported The Indian Express.

Around 6 pm on Sunday, a person hoisted a saffron flag in the Muslim-dominated Dulha Gate area of Achalpur. Following this, members of the Hindu and Muslim communities threw stones at each other. The police managed to bring the situation under control by 7.30 pm.



No deaths or loss of property was reported, but two policemen sustained minor injuries, according to The Indian Express. The police have arrested 23 people and registered a first information report for rioting and assaulting officials, the newspaper reported.

#Maharastra Dispute between two groups over flag hoisting at Dula Gate in Achalpur city of Amravati

Some police personnel injured Stressful peace in Achalpur Paratwada city Section 144 applies to Achalpur-Paratwada twin city Kandli village and another village #Violence pic.twitter.com/LTwvOxuWWr — Vinay Tiwari (@vinaytiwari9697) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the clashes took place over removal of religious flags. The police told the news agency that residents put up flags in the locality every year during various festivals. On Sunday, miscreants removed flags of other religions, leading to an altercation and hurling of stones the police said.

A total of 300 police personnel from Amravati, 100 police officers from the neighbouring Akola district and three companies of the state reserve police force have been deployed in Achalpur to prevent any more violence, a police officer told The Indian Express.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that the situation in Amravati was now under control and that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, India Today reported.

“Communally charged content is being uploaded on social media to create rifts over caste and community issues,” he said. “The cyber police are keeping a watch on such posts.”