The Karnataka Police have arrested 88 people so far in connection with the violence that broke out on Sunday in Dharwad district’s Hubli city, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said on Monday, ANI reported.

The husband of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen civic body member is among those arrested. Prohibitory orders on the gathering of more than five people continued to be in effect, Ram said.

Violence had taken place in Hubli on Sunday after a man shared an objectionable post on social media about Muslims, according to the police commissioner. The man was subsequently arrested based on the complaints lodged by several Muslims.

However, the people were not satisfied with the action against the man and started throwing stones at the police station in old Hubli, officials said. The police then baton-charged them and also used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Ram had said on Sunday that 12 on-duty police officers were injured and some vehicles belonging to the force were damaged in the violence. The police have registered six cases in connection with the incident.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured action against the accused persons, reported PTI.

“Arrests have been made and investigation is on...All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law,” Bommai told reporters.

Bommai had on Sunday called the incident an “organised attack”.

“I want to tell very clearly that whoever takes the law into their hands, our police will not hesitate from taking stringent action against them,” Bommai had said.