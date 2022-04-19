A GoAir flight was halted in Srinagar on Monday after a manager of another airline received a call about a bomb on board, PTI reported, citing officials.

The flight was headed for New Delhi.

The plane was searched, but no explosives were found, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, according to PTI.

The incident was being investigated, Kumar said. He added that the operations at the airport were going on smoothly.

Unidentified officials said that the call was traced to New Delhi.