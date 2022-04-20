The Union government on Wednesday advised Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Delhi to take preventive action to control the spread of the coronavirus infection, PTI reported.

Delhi and these states mentioned by the government have been witnessing an increase in the positivity rate for the last two weeks. Residents of these states have also been asked to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded areas, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter.

Bhushan particularly highlighted the rise of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, which has reported 637 new cases between April 12 to April 19, according to The Indian Express.

“The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.03% to 0.09%,” Bhushan said. “The state is advised to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.”

Bhushan has asked the states to regularly monitor influenza-like illnesses and cases of

severe acute respiratory illness at all health facilities to detect early spread of infection, The Indian Express reported.

The Union health secretary also told Delhi and the other states to follow a risk assessment-based approach while deciding to open economic and social activities.