The Union government on Wednesday advised Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and the Union Territory of Delhi to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection, PTI reported.

Delhi and the states mentioned by the government have been witnessing an increase in the positivity rate since the last two weeks. Residents of these states have also been asked to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded areas, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter.

“India has witnessed a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past two months, with the country reporting less than 1,000 daily new cases for the past few days,” Bhushan said. “There are few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s daily new cases.”

Bhushan has advised asked the states to regularly monitor influenza-like illnesses and cases of severe acute respiratory illness at all health facilities to detect early spread of infection, The Indian Express reported.

The Union health secretary also told Delhi and the other states to follow a risk assessment-based approach while deciding to open economic and social activities.

Bhushan particularly highlighted the rise of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The state has reported 637 new cases between April 12 to April 19, according to The Indian Express.

“The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.03% to 0.09%,” Bhushan said. “The state is advised to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.”