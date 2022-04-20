The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked the stringent National Security Act against two persons allegedly involved in the violence that broke out in Khargone city during a procession on Ram Navami, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The National Security Act was invoked against Nawaz, a resident of Talab Chowk area and Mohsin, a resident of Jakaria Masjid area, said Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani.

The National Security Act allows the police to detain a person for 12 months without trial.

On April 10, some people had allegedly hurled stones at the Ram Navami procession, objecting to loud and provocative music being played in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone. Subsequently, clashes broke out in the Gaushala Marg, Tabadi Chowk, Sanjay Nagar and Motipura areas.

At least 24 people, including Khargone Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary, were injured in the violence. Ten houses were also burnt during the clashes. The next day, a demolition drive was carried out in the city during which homes and shops belonging to Muslims were razed.

On Monday, a 28-year-old man who had gone missing during the communal clash was declared the first casualty of the violence by the district administration.

On Tuesday, Kashwani said that 153 persons have been arrested and 65 first information reports were filed in connection with the violence. He urged people to help officials identify the culprits, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government said it has allotted Rs 1 crore as relief to people affected by the violence, said District Collector Anugraha P said. She added that financial assistance will be provided to people and vendors whose houses, shops and vehicles were damaged in the violence.