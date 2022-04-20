The Bhartiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation began an “anti-encroachment drive” in the national Capital’s Jahanagirpuri area on Wednesday, four days after the locality was hit by communal violence, PTI reported.

In a letter to the Northwest deputy commissioner of police, the civic body has asked for at least 400 police personnel to guard the area during the drive.

Heavy police presence at #Jahangirpuri at the site of communal clashes which took place on Hanuman Jayanti. The MCD had asked for 400 policemen to carry out an encroachment drive. More than a thousand policemen have turned up today.

(Video: ANI)

#WATCH | Anti-encroachment drive underway at the #Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession



(ANI)

Members of Hindu and Muslim communities clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured in the violence.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles have been detained in connection with the violence, according to NDTV. The majority of those arrested are Muslims.

The civic body’s call for drive comes after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s request to the municipal commissioner, asking him to raze the illegal constructions of the “rioters’’ in the Jahangirpuri area.

जहांगीरपुरी में निकाली गई शोभायात्रा पर पथराव करने वाले दंगाइयों को स्थानीय AAP MLA एवं निगम पार्षद का संरक्षण प्राप्त है।



आज @NorthDmc के महापौर एवं कमिश्नर को पत्र लिखा कि इन दंगाइयों द्वारा किए गए अवैध निर्माण एवं अतिक्रमण को चिन्हित कर उस पर तुरंत बुलडोजर चलाया जाए! pic.twitter.com/jSXc1Rttgx — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) April 19, 2022

“As you are aware, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was a Shobha Yatra [religious procession] taken out in Jahangirpuri,” Gupta said in the letter. “Some anti-social elements and rioters pelted stones on it.”

Gupta alleged that the “anti-social elements and rioters” had the support of a local Aam Aadmi Party MLA and councillor. He alleged that the area has been encroached by many illegal structures.

“Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it,” he wrote.