The Punjab Police on Wednesday filed a case against former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday for his remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal linking him to separatists, NDTV reported.

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections in February, Vishwas had alleged that Kejriwal was willing to take the support of separatists during the 2017 state polls.

According to Vishwas, Kejriwal had said that he would either become the chief minister of Punjab or the “first prime minister of an independent nation”, in an apparent reference to Khalistan. The Khalistan movement is a separatist campaign aimed at creating a country for Sikhs by seceding from Punjab.

The complaint

The police have booked Vishwas under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), ANI reported, citing the superintendent of police of Ropar town.

Punjab | A case was registered on a complaint against former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. He has been booked under Sections 153, 153-A, 505, and others of IPC at Rupnagar’s Sadar police station: HS Atwal, Ropar SP pic.twitter.com/sdfp7XK49S — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

The first information report was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by an Aam Aadmi Party leader who had alleged that him and other supporters of the party were called “Khalistani” by some masked men during an election campaign.

Such incidents have been happening regularly since Vishwas’ “inflammatory statements against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on news channels/ social media platforms alleging AAP links with separatist elements,” the FIR stated, according to NDTV.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police served Vishwas a notice on the FIR at his Ghaziabad home.

Vishwas, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party warned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday from giving away the power of the state to “the person sitting in Delhi”, supposedly referring to Kejriwal.

“The country will remember my warning,” he wrote in a tweet.

समय की आहटें सुनिए और निश्चित रहिए❤️🙏

“जौं मैं राम त कुल सहित कहिहि दसानन आइ॥”

🇮🇳💪🏼👍 https://t.co/UD4aeLYSU4 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

Hours after Vishwas was served with the notice, Congress leader Alka Lamba, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote on Twitter that the Punjab Police had reached her home as well.

पंजाब पुलिस मेरे घर पहुँच चुकी है... — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) April 20, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab unit General secretary Subhash Sharma accused Kejriwal of misusing the Punjab Police and described Mann as a puppet of the Delhi chief minister.

Congress MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said it was not a “badlaav [change] but badla [revenge] government.”