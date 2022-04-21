The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed two cases pertaining to alleged corruption in a hydroelectric power project and a health insurance scheme for government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported on Thursday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had made allegations of bribery in the two projects in October. Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared the two files belonging to “Ambani” and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh officer.

One of the cases filed by the CBI pertains to awarding of a contract for the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to private firm Reliance General Insurance Company. The scheme was rolled out in October 2018, but was cancelled a month later owing to allegations of fraud, according to NDTV.

The scheme was meant to provide health insurance cover to government employees and their families.

The other case pertains to alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract worth Rs 2,200 crore for construction on the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project. The CBI alleged that the online tender process had not been followed when the project was awarded to a company named Patel Engineering Limited.

According to the agency, the board of joint venture company Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited, or CVVPPL, had in June 2019 decided to award tenders for all major projects through the e-tender process, but the decision was reversed in August 2019.

The FIR alleged that the project was given to Patel Engineering after the decision was revoked.

On Thursday, CBI officials carried out searches at the premises of the accused persons at 14 places in Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Thiruvananthapuram and Darbhanga, as part of investigation into the two matters.

One of the persons whose homes were raided was Indian Administrative Service officer Naveen Choudhary, NDTV reported. Choudhary is a former chairperson of the CVVPPL.