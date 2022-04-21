A day after Akhilesh Yadav said that those close to the Bharatiya Janata Party cannot stay in the Samajwadi Party, his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav dared to expel him, PTI reported.

While Akhilesh Yadav had not named anyone, Shivpal Yadav’s recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had fueled speculations of him joining the BJP. He also recently started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of Uttar Pradesh on social media platforms, according to the Hindustan Times.

Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) since 2018, recently won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. However, he was not invited for a meeting of the Samajwadi Party legislators held soon after the results were announced in March.

However, on March 30, he took oath as a Samajwadi Party MLA.

On Thursday, Shivpal Yadav said that his nephew’s comment was an irresponsible one, PTI reported.

“I contested the election on the symbol of the Samajwadi Party,” he said. “If they think they need to take a decision immediately then they can expel me from the legislature party.”

Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had a fallout over seat sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017.