A security personnel fired a bullet on Delhi’s Rohini court premises after a scuffle ensued between two lawyers and a private citizen on Friday, NDTV reported.

Two men present at the spot sustained minor injuries from concrete projectiles after the bullet hit the ground, the police said.

WATCH – CCTV footage of the scuffle between two advocates and the eventual firing that took place earlier today at the premises of Delhi's Rohini court @priyanktripathi joins @anchoramitaw and @prathibhatweets with details of the incident#RohiniCourtFiring pic.twitter.com/Jh3NEWSK32 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 22, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the incident took place around 9.40 am, the Hindustan Times reported.

“A quarrel took place between two advocates – Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra – and a public person Rohit Beri, and during the scuffle, they entered gate no 8, where the beating continued,” Tayal was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “A constable of NAP [Nagaland Armed Police] deployed at the gate intervened in the situation and a shot got fired on the ground.”

The blank cartridge has been recovered from the spot and and police were looking into CCTV camera footage, Tayal said.

In September last year, the Delhi High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of a firing incident at Rohini court, after gangster Jitender Gogi was killed on the premises.

The court had sought suggestions from the Union law and home ministries, as well as the police and the Bar Associations to improve the security inside all court complexes in the National Capital.