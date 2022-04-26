The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a public interest litigation about setting up of a judicial commission to investigate communal violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in India, Live Law reported.

Hindus and Muslims clashed in several Indian states between April 10 and April 16. Two persons were killed and several others have been injured.

After the communal clashes, the BJP has started “bulldozer drives” in several states to raze the structures it claims are illegal. The structures that are razed most often belong to Muslims.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari in his petition had said that the situation in India was “alarming” and that the investigations into the communal violence were partial, ANI reported. He called for an impartial investigation into the “bulldozer justice” meted out by the BJP government.

“Such actions are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law,” the plea said, reported The Indian Express.

The bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai on Tuesday said that the court could not grant relief.

“You want a judicial enquiry from a former Chief Justice of India?” the bench asked Tiwari, reported Live Law. “Is anyone free? You find out and tell us.”