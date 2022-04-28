Very few recombinant variants of Covid-19 have been found in the country, according to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG. The country’s Covid-19 genome sequencing body made the observation in a bulletin released on April 11. The bulletin was made public on Wednesday.

A recombinant is a variant created by the combination of genetic material from two different strains of a virus, according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

None of the recombinant variants of the coronavirus found in India have resulted in increased transmission, severe disease or hospitalisation, the genome sequencing body said. Suspected recombinant variants and their possible relevance on public health relevance were being closely monitored, it added. A total of 2,40,570 samples have been sequenced till now.

Two recombinant variants – XD and XE – are being closely monitored worldwide, the INSACOG also said. XD, which is a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus, was found primarily in France. The other variant, XE is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant and has shown a slightly higher transmission rate, according to INSACOG.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 3,303 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. The active caseload in the country stood at 16,980.