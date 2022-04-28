A Border Security Force allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, PTI reported, citing the police.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Ujjawal Nandi, a constable part of the Border Security Force’s 30th battalion. Nandi shot himself with his service weapon in his barrack around 6.30 am in the force’s camp in Kamtera village, an unidentified official said.

Nandi’s colleagues rushed to him after they heard the gunshot and found him dead in a pool of blood, the official said.

“No suicide note was found at the spot,” he added. “An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step.”

The constable was a resident of West Bengal’s Nadia district. His body will be taken to Raipur and then flown to his family.

Between 2012 and 2021, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Nityanand Rai had told the Lok Sabha in March that 1,205 Central Armed Police Force and Assam Rifles personnel have died by suicide. The Border Security Force is one of the seven bodies under the Central Armed Police Force.

The highest number of suicides were recorded in 2021 at 156, data provided by Rai showed.

“Domestic problems, illness and financial problems are some of the contributory factors among others behind the incidents of suicide,” the minister had said.