Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that the Congress does not need him to take its decisions as the party is self-sufficient, Aaj Tak reported.

On April 26, Kishor had declined an offer to join the Congress as a member of its Empowered Action Group 2024. The group is meant to address the political challenges for the party ahead of the 2024 General Assembly elections.

In an interview to the news channel on Thursday, Kishor claimed that the media gives him undue importance. “I do not have such high stature that [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi should give me importance,” he said. “The Congress does not need any PK [Prashant Kishor], it can take its own decisions.”

The Congress had formed the Empowered Action Group on April 26 after Kishor gave a presentation to the top leaders of the party and held a discussion with its chief Sonia Gandhi. The political strategist said that in the presentation, he had neither suggested Rahul Gandhi’s name nor that of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the leadership position in the party. However, he did not respond to a question on whose name he had proposed.

The political strategist claimed that the presentation that he gave to the Congress was eight to nine hours long.

Kishor described Rahul Gandhi as his friend. Kishore added that he was not in a position to decide what position Rahul Gandhi should take in the Congress, India Today reported.

Although Rahul Gandhi’s image has been dented by the BJP, it can be rebuilt, the political strategist said. “See the change in PM [Narendra] Modi’s image from 2002 to now – of course, it is possible,” he added.

Kishor said that it was wrong to say that the Congress does not stand a chance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, the party needs to carry out some changes, he added.

The political strategist shot to fame after running a successful campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has had stints with many political parties since then.

His political consultancy firm, I-PAC, was believed to be instrumental in the state election victories of the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.