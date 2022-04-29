A clash broke out between members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group, Nihangs and Sikh activists in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday during a march against “pro-Khalistani elements”, The Indian Express reported.

The Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, marched towards the Kali Mata temple while shouting “pro-Khalistan” slogans to counter the Shiv Sena’s call, according to The Indian Express. The police fired blank shots in the air in an attempt to bring the situation under control. However, the Nihangs and Sikhs were unrelenting and the police had struggled to control them, according to The Indian Express.

“The tension started following rumours that some of the protesters had been attacked,” said Patiala Range Inspector General of Police Rakesh Aggarwal.

Visuals on social media showed Nihang Sikhs waving swords in the air.

This is from Punjab.



Khalistanis with swords chanted Khalistan Zindabad.



Stones were hurled and swords were brandished as two groups clashed in Patiala.



The incident happened when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march against Khalistani groups in Patiala. pic.twitter.com/sLj6iqDFyJ — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 29, 2022

At least two residents are reportedly injured in the clashes as members of the two groups hurled stones at one another, according to NDTV.

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today.



Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

As of 3 pm, the situation was under control, Agarwal said, PTI reported. “We have called force from outside,” he said. “A peace committee meeting has been called by the deputy commissioner.”

The Shiv Sena did not have permission for the march, the deputy superintendent of police said, reported ANI. He said that the police were speaking with Shiv Sena’s state unit chief Harish Singla.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney appealed for peace and also not to lend credence to any rumours. “We are conducting a flag march in Patiala city,” Agarwal added.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident “deeply unfortunate”.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state,” Mann said in a tweet. “Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”