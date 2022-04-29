Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by an Assam court on Friday in the case about an alleged assault of a woman police official, his lawyer Angshuman Bora told Scroll.in.

The sessions court on Thursday had reserved its orders on Mevani’s bail. The MLA’s first bail plea in the case was rejected two days ago by a local court. He was sent to police custody for five days.

Mevani was arrested on Monday night for the second time after he was granted bail by a court in Assam’s Kokrajhar city in a case related to his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mevani had tweeted that the prime minister worshiped Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The new case was filed based on a complaint by a woman police officer named Debika Brahma, who had alleged that Mevani had “uttered slang words” and assaulted her while he was being taken from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar district.

Mevani was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).