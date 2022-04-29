Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius as the parts of the state continue to reel under a heatwave, data from the India Meteorological Department showed.

Pragyagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius – the highest in the month of April since 1999, when the city had recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius, NDTV reported.

A maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jhansi, 44.8 degrees Celsius in Lucknow and 44.6 degrees Celsius in Kanpur, according to the weather department.

No significant change in the maximum temperature in the region till May 2, the weather department said. A gradual fall of 2-3 degrees may occur after May 3, it added.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department had said that a heatwave will continue in parts of Northwest and Central India till May 3 and in the eastern areas of the country till May 1.

A heatwave will persist in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi and eastern Rajasthan till May 3, the weather department said.

It had also forecast a heatwave in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Telangana between April 28 to May 1 and in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and gangetic West Bengal from April 28 and April 30 as well.

This year, March was the hottest month in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

What to do and not to do during a heatwave:

Here are certain guidelines recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority during a heatwave.

Avoid going out in the sun, and strenuous activities, especially between noon and 3 pm.



Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella or hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

Drink water as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

Use oral rehydration salts and homemade drinks like torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to re-hydrate the body.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing and take baths in cold water frequently.

Tips to help someone who has experienced a heat stroke