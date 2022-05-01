The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas has been hiked by Rs 102 on Sunday, reported ANI. It will now cost Rs 2,355 per cylinder in Delhi.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked to Rs 2355.50 from Rs 2253; a 5kg LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 655 now. — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

This is the third consecutive monthly hike in the price of commercial LPG. The rate was earlier increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and Rs 250 on April 1.

The price of a 5-kg LPG cylinder has also been increased to Rs 655 from Rs 569, according to CNBC-TV18

While a commercial LPG weighs 19 kg, a domestic one weighs 14.2 kg.

The price of domestic LPG, however, remains unchanged. The domestic LPG rate was increased by Rs 50 on March 22 – the first revision since October 6.