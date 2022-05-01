Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 102
This is the third consecutive monthly hike in the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas.
The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas has been hiked by Rs 102 on Sunday, reported ANI. It will now cost Rs 2,355 per cylinder in Delhi.
This is the third consecutive monthly hike in the price of commercial LPG. The rate was earlier increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and Rs 250 on April 1.
The price of a 5-kg LPG cylinder has also been increased to Rs 655 from Rs 569, according to CNBC-TV18
While a commercial LPG weighs 19 kg, a domestic one weighs 14.2 kg.
The price of domestic LPG, however, remains unchanged. The domestic LPG rate was increased by Rs 50 on March 22 – the first revision since October 6.