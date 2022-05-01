A day after 21 of its members defected to the chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, the Naga People’s Front president Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Saturday said that his party is still intact, PTI reported.

“NPF views the 21 legislators joining NDPP as defection and not a merger,” Liezietsu said during a press conference. “...The party is still strong and will revamp its activities with its four MLAs.”

The spokesperson of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Merentoshi R Jamir, had claimed that the Naga People’s Front legislators had merged with the party.

The Naga People’s Front had emerged as the largest party in the 60-member state Assembly in 2018 Assembly elections. However, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 21 and 12 seats, formed a coalition government. In August last year, the Naga People’s Front joined the government for the resolution of the Naga conflict.

After Friday’s development, the strength of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party has gone up to 42. Nagaland is the only state in India with no Opposition in the state Assembly.

Liezietsu said that his party will continue to be part of the ruling alliance government as legislators of Nagaland had come together irrespective of their affiliations to form an all party government to push for an early solution to the protracted Naga political matter.

He also said that the remaining four MLAs of the Naga People’s Front – Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, Ngangshi K Ao, Khriehu Liezietsu and Kezhienyi Khalo – were “heroes” of the party, The Morung Express reported.

During the press conference, the Naga People’s Front chief also announced Neinu as the leader of the NPF Legislature Party and Ao as its chief whip in the state Assembly. “We will revamp and reactivate the party activities,” he added.