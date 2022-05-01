Punjab on Saturday banned three history books that allegedly distorted facts about the Sikh community, The Tribune reported.

The three books include ABC of History of Punjab by Manjit Singh Sodhi, History of Punjab by Mahinderpal Kaur and History of Punjab by MS Mann.

The sale of books has been banned by the state education department and schools have been asked to not include them in curriculum anymore, to the Hindustan Times. These books had been part of the Punjab State Education Board’s syllabus for more than a decade.

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered action against the authors and publishers.

ਸਿੱਖ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਤੇ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਵਡਮੁੱਲਾ ਹੈ। 12ਵੀਂ ਜਮਾਤ ਦੀ ‘HistoryOfPunjab’ ਕਿਤਾਬ ‘ਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗ਼ਲਤ ਤੱਥ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਸਨ।

CM @BhagwantMann ਜੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ 'ਤੇ ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਲੇਖਕਾਂ/ਪਬਲਿਸ਼ਰਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਜਾਰੀ ਕੀਤੇ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਤਾਬਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਰਤੋਂ ‘ਤੇ ਰੋਕ ਲਗਾਈ 1/2 — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) May 1, 2022

An inquiry committee constituted by the state government alleged that the books had incorrect information about the country’s freedom struggle. There were errors in the quoted parts of Gurbani – compositions by the Sikh Gurus that form part of the religion’s sacred literature, the panel alleged.

The state government has also ordered follow-up action against officials who were at the helm when the books were made part of the curriculum.

The board banned the books based on an inquiry report by Inder Pal Singh Malhotra, the former officer on special duty to the state director general of education.

A farmer leader, Baldev Singh Sirsa, had filed a complaint against the content of the books, according to The Indian Express. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in the state now, had protested against the books when it was in the Opposition.