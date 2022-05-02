Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aseem Goel on Sunday took an oath to make India a Hindu nation at an event in Haryana’s Ambala city.

The oath was administered by Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of the television channel Sudarshan News, who is facing trial in a hate speech case for similar actions at an event held in Delhi in December.

In videos of Sunday’s event, Goel can be seen taking a pledge to make sacrifices to achieve the goal of “Hindu rashtra” at any cost. Goel tweeted about attending the event as well.

After his hate speech in Delhi, Owner of Sudarshan TV Suresh Chavhanke is making people take pledge in Ambala, "Hindustan ko Hindu Rashtra banane ke liye awaskhta padi toh hum balidaan denge, awaskhta padi toh lenge"

MLA @aseemgoelbjp7 seen taking pledge pic.twitter.com/WlG7mtvGLq — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 1, 2022

“We take a pledge to make India a Hindu nation and to let it stay as a Hindu nation,” those attending the event said in their oath. “If needed, we will make or take any sacrifice for it. But at any cost, we will declare the country a Hindu nation. We urge our ancestors and our deities to give us the power to achieve our goal.”

At the event, Chavhanke also said it was unfortunate that a Uniform Civil Code had not been implemented in the country even after 75 years of India’s independence, Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported.

A Uniform Civil Code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians, instead of allowing separate personal regulations for citizens of different faiths.