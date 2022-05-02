At least 15 passengers were injured after a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to West Bengal’s Durgapur encountered severe turbulence on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. Some media reports said the up to 40 passengers were injured.

The incident occurred when the flight was landing at Durgapur’s Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport. After it landed safely at 7.15 pm, the injured travellers were taken for treatment.

A video reportedly shot from inside the aircraft and shared on social media showed a state of panic among passengers. Several cups, bottles and belongings of passengers were seen scattered on the floor.

Scary visuals when you face-off with bad weather during your flight. @flyspicejet encounters severe turbulence while landing at Durgapur airport. Dozens of passengers injured. Mumbai - Durgapur on May 1. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibGsrlkS7b — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) May 2, 2022

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, according to India Today.

Arun Kumar, Director General of Civil Aviation chief, said that a few passengers sustained head injuries and received stitches.

“Besides a member of the cabin crew, around 14 passengers were injured in the incident,” Kumar said, according to The Indian Express. “One passenger has also complained of a spinal injury.”

SpiceJet in a statement said that 11 persons were hospitalised following the incident, out of which eight have been discharged, News18 reported.

“The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence,” the airline said. “ Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belts fastened. Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to few passengers. Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival.”