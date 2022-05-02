India believes that there will be no winning party in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in Berlin.

The prime minister began a three-day visit to Europe on Monday morning. During the visit, he is also slated to visit Denmark and make a brief stopover in the French capital city of Paris.

Modi made the remarks about Ukraine after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He noted that oil prices have been skyrocketing due to the Ukraine conflict, and there is also a shortage of foodgrains and fertilisers in many parts of the world. The impact of these developments on developing and poor countries will be particularly serious, he said.

“From the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, we called for an immediate ceasefire, insisting that dialogue is the only way to resolve the dispute,” Modi said. “We believe that there will be no winning party in this war, everyone will suffer. That is why we are in favour of peace.”

Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions displaced by Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24.

The prime minister said that India is deeply concerned by the humanitarian impact of the conflict, and added that New Delhi had sent aid to Kyiv. “We are also trying to help other friendly countries through food exports, oil supplies and economic assistance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Scholz alleged that Russia had violated fundamental principles of international law by attacking Ukraine, PTI reported. According to a joint statement released after the talks, Germany reiterated its “strong condemnation of the unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces”.