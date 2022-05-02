The Gujarat Congress’ Working President Hardik Patel on Monday dropped the name of the party and his designation from his Twitter profile.

The development led to speculation that he may have decided to leave the Congress months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

On Monday evening, Patel’s Twitter description read, “Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India.” The reference to him being the working president of the Gujarat Congress had been removed.

Patel’s profile picture, however, continued to feature the Congress’ hand symbol.

During the day, he retweeted two posts by party leader Rahul Gandhi. One of the posts wished citizens on the occasion of Eid, while the other one criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “8 years of misgovernance” in the fields of electricity, employment, agriculture and inflation.

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that Patel has not quit the party, PTI reported.

On April 22, Patel had praised the Bharatiya Janata Party for its “terrific decision-taking” leadership and said that he has all his options are open.

In an interview to Divya Bhaskar on the same day, he had lauded the BJP for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, he denied that he was joining the saffron party.

On April 14, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia had said that the party’s doors were open for Patel. However, the Congress leader had said at the time that he would not leave the party.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be held towards the end of this year.