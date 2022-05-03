Fresh communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on the morning of Eid on Tuesday, after tensions first erupted on Monday night, PTI reported.

Police said that they had brought the situation under control on Monday. However, tensions erupted once again after Eid prayers on Tuesday after some men hurled stones near the Jalori Gate, the same site where the clashes took place on Monday. Some vehicles were damaged on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

On Monday night, at least five police officials were injured as members of the Hindu and Muslim communities threw stones at each other over hoisting of a religious flag in the Jalori Gate area. A mob also took down loudspeakers that had been installed in the area for Eid prayers, according to ANI.

Additional Director General of Police Hawa Singh Ghumaria said that the incident took place around 11 pm, The Indian Express reported.

“There were flags of [Hindu deity] Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered,” Ghumaria said. “There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag [every year] on the occasion of Eid.”

Ghumaria added that since there is a mosque near the Jalori Gate area, the police did not allow a mob to gather, according to The Indian Express. “But while dispersing [the mob], tension escalated and there was stone pelting,” he said.

The district administration has suspended internet services since 1 am on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Clash broke out between two groups a day before #Eid near Jalori Gate, #Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/Sktpo72Uqo — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 2, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot described the clashes as unfortunate. He said the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs.

“While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party state unit chief Satish Poonia said that some anti-social elements had put up Islamic flags on a statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa. He condemned the incident and urged citizens to maintain peace, PTI reported.

On April 2, communal clashes had broken out in a Muslim-dominated area of Rajasthan’s Karauli city after a motorcycle rally passed through it, allegedly playing communally-charged songs, to celebrate the Hindu New Year.

In response, Muslims had allegedly thrown stones at the rally.The police had said that some people vandalised shops and vehicles in response to the stone-throwing. Thirty-five persons were injured in the violence.