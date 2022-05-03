At least four police officials were injured after communal violence broke in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on Monday evening, PTI reported.

Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities threw stones at each other after tensions erupted over hoisting of a religious flag in the city’s Jalori Gate area. A mob also took down loudspeakers that had been installed in the area for Eid prayers, according to ANI.

The district administration has suspended internet services since 1 am on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Clash broke out between two groups a day before #Eid near Jalori Gate, #Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/Sktpo72Uqo — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 2, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot described the clashes as unfortunate. He said the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs.

“While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

जोधपुर, मारवाड़ की प्रेम एवं भाईचारे की परंपरा का सम्मान करते हुए मैं सभी पक्षों से मार्मिक अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

On April 2, communal clashes had broken out in a Muslim-dominated area of Rajasthan’s Karauli city after a motorcycle rally passed through it, allegedly playing communally-charged songs, to celebrate the Hindu New Year.

In response, Muslims had allegedly thrown stones at the rally.The police had said that some people vandalised shops and vehicles in response to the stone-throwing. Thirty-five persons were injured in the violence.