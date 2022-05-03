Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device blast in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police said.

The blast took place when security forces were conducting an area domination exercise in two vehicles in the Awantipora area of the district. The explosive device was triggered by suspected militants, according to The Kashmir Observer.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that additional reinforcements have been sent to the spot, reported PTI. A search operation has been launched to catch the attackers, he said.

A joint team of Police & CRPF were conducting area domination in 02 BP bankers during which a minor #IED #blast took place in Larmoo #Tral, #Awantipora. 02 CRPF personnel got minor injuries. Our team retaliating & #reinforcement sent alongwith senior officers: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 2, 2022

An unidentified police official said that a few militants having expertise in IED have crossed from Pakistan into Kashmir to “revitalise and use the deadly old technique of IED blasts”, Deccan Herald reported.

“The militant handlers across the border are desperate to boost the morale of their cadres,” the officer said. “In coming months, more IED attacks may occur to inflict more causality on security forces and create news.”