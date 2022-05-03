The Aurangabad Police will take appropriate action against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray for his speech about removing loudspeakers from mosques, said Maharashtra Police chief Rajnish Seth on Tuesday, PTI reported.

“CP [commissioner of police] Aurangabad is capable of taking action against anyone,” Seth said at a press conference, ANI reported. “He is looking at the videos of Raj Thackeray’s rally and if he finds anything wrong in it then he will take action today itself.”

Thackeray had first made the demand on April 2 to remove the loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had reiterated his demand during a rally in Aurangabad on Sunday.

“If you [Muslims] are going to do nuisance by playing azaan on loudspeakers from mosques, we will recite and play Hanuman Chalisa outside that mosque loudly,” Thackeray had said. “I don’t want to cause riots in Maharashtra. Muslims, too, need to understand that very well.”

On Tuesday, Seth said that Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil held a review meeting regarding the law and order situation ahead of the deadline set by Thackeray, PTI reported.

“Maharashtra Police are capable of handling any kind of law and order situation,” he said. “SRPF [State Reserve Police Force] and Home Guards have been deployed in the state. I appeal [to] everyone to maintain peace.”

Meanwhile, Thackeray on Monday said that Muslims should have no hindrance in celebrating the festival of Eid on May 3.

In a tweet addressed to his party members, Thackeray asked them to cancel the “maha aartis” – a Hindu ritual – scheduled to be held in various parts of Maharashtra on the same day on the occasion of the Akshay Tritiya festival.

He also said that the matter of loudspeakers was not religious in nature, but a “social issue with related inconvenience”.