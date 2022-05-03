The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three alleged Hizbul Mujahideen militants, two of whom are currently in Pakistan.

The three persons named in the chargesheet, filed before a special court in Jammu, are Asif Shabir Naik, his father Shabir Hussain Naik and Safdar Hussain. Shabir Hussain Naik and Safdar Hussain are currently in Pakistan. All three of them hail from the Doda district in Jammu.

The agency has filed the chargesheet based on the investigations that started on November 7, The Indian Express reported, citing an official statement. The investigations were conducted to identify Jammu and Kashmir residents who were hiding in Pakistan and conducting terrorist activities from there, the statement added.

Asif Shabir Naik was intercepted at the Srinagar airport while he was trying to escape to Pakistan. The agency reportedly had intelligence inputs that he was posing as a student in Pakistan but was visiting terrorist training facilities there.

Asif Shabir Naik is currently in judicial custody.

& Safdar Hussain @ Ehsan of village Marmat of Doda who too is based in Pakistan. The investigating agency submitted the chargesheet against the three accused before the TADA/POTA/NIA Special Court in Jammu.

(2/2) — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 2, 2022

The agency has deemed Shabir Hussain Naik and Safdar Hussain absconders under Section 299 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, India Today reported. It has described Shabir Hussain Naik as a senior leader in the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The chargesheet alleged that the terrorist outfit, with the “blessings of Pakistani agencies”, gave Asif the cover of being a student. However, Asif would meet his father and also undergo training there, according to the document.

“The forensics of the phone devices of Asif showed that he had videographed Army installations along the Baramulla-Srinagar Road,” the chargesheet stated, according to The Indian Express.

The agency has also decided to approach a court in Pakistan seeking the assistance of authorities to provide information about the militants who have been chargesheeted, according to PTI.

“Even if the prospects of a positive response are bleak, the SIA [State Investigation Agency] would not leave a single legal stone unturned,” the news agency quoted an unidentified senior official as saying.