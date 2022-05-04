Six persons have been arrested for allegedly lynching two Adivasi men on the suspicion of slaughtering a cow in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek told The New Indian Express on Wednesday morning.

“A case of murder and rioting has been lodged against six identified persons and 11-12 unidentified men,” the police official said.

The incident took place between 2.30 am and 3 am on Monday in the Kurai police station limits of Seoni. A mob of 15 to 20 men allegedly lynched the two Adivasi men – Sampat Batti, a resident of the town of Sagar, and Simaria, who lived in Dhansa.

The complainant, Brajesh Batti, who was also injured in the attack, alleged that the assailants belonged to the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal. Batti said the victims were beaten with sticks.

“It was alleged that a group of 15-20 people went to the victims’ house, accused them of killing a cow and assaulted them,” Additional Superintendent of Police SK Maravi said. “The two men died while being taken to hospital and the other sustained minor injuries.”

The police said that around 12 kilograms of meat was recovered from the victims’ home.

So far, 20 persons have been booked in the case. Police have formed three teams to nab the other accused persons, ANI reported.