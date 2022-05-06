Three militants allegedly associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The police called the gunfight in the district’s Pahalgam area a major success in preventing possible terror attacks. The area is a key route for Amarnath Yatra.

Among those killed include Ashraf Molvi, who was one of the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul Mujahideen group, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar.

Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. #Successful #operation on yatra route is a major #success for us: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/k8uololRrT — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 6, 2022

Based on inputs from intelligence about the presence of the militants in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, the security forces launched a search operation, PTI reported.

According to the police, the militants allegedly fired at the security forces. The officials retaliated, after which three militants were killed.

The 56-day Amarnath pilgrimage is due to start on the Pahalgam route from June 10, NDTV reported. It was cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.