Seven citizens died in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city after a major fire broke out in a residential building in the Swarna Bagh Colony, ANI reported.

Authorities have rescued nine residents from the spot, Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said.

Most of the deaths took place due to asphyxiation, Police Inspector Tehzeeb Qazi of the Vijay Nagar police station told PTI.

A fire department official said that it took three hours to control the blaze. “The fire might have started due to a short circuit,” the official said.

7 die in fire at Indore building, nine rescued, the fire was triggered by short circuit in main electric supply system in the basement 5 people still hospitalized @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/Qtq89HYX95 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 7, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences to the relatives of those who died in the fire and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. He said that the deaths were “extremely heartbreaking”.

The chief minister added that he has issued orders for an investigation into the cause of the fire.

“Strict action will be taken against whoever is found to have been negligent,” he said. “The relatives of those who died will be given an amount of Rs 4 lakh each.”

Fire in Mumbai

Meanwhile, a fire was also reported at the Life Insurance Corporation building in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Saturday morning, ANI reported.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in the blaze. However, eight firefighting vehicles are trying to put out the blaze.