Three persons sustained minor injuries after fire broke out due to after an explosion at a Tata Steel plant in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city on Saturday. The explosion occurred in a gas pipeline of a coke plant unit around 10.20 am, PTI reported.

The unit was non-operational and was undergoing a dismantling process, said Tata Steel in a statement.

The three injured workers were taken to Tata Main Hospital and administered first aid, ANI reported. While two who were injured in the fire have been discharged, one person who had complained of chest pain is under medical observation

Five fire tenders and several ambulances rushed to the spot after the explosion.

#WATCH Jharkhand | A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Five fire tenders at the spot, 2 labourers reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/Y7cBhVSe1A — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Tata Steel said that it was conducting an investigation to assess the cause of the fire, adding that its production had not been hit.

In a tweet, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that that the district administration, in coordination with the Tata Steel management, took steps to ensure treatment for the injured.