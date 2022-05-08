A police constable was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday.

“Terrorists fired upon unarmed policeman constable Ghulam Hassan Dar near Ali Jan Road, Zoonimar area of Srinagar, resulting in critical injuries to the official,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. “He was shifted to a hospital.”

Dar succumbed to his injuries at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital on Saturday evening, PTI reported.

He was shot when he was riding a motorcycle, police said.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area to apprehend the suspected militants.

Lieutenant Governor of Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack.

“I assure his family and people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished,” Sinha said. “The entire civil and security establishment stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of the brave martyr.”

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference said that its members were disturbed about the attack in Srinagar.

Police officers, led by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar, paid tributes to Dar on Saturday.