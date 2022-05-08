The Maharashtra government will approach the court to cancel the bail granted to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in a sedition case, the state’s Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat told NDTV on Sunday.

The development came hours after Navneet Rana, while talking to the media, had challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her, according to PTI.

By talking to reporters, Navneet Rana violated the conditions of her bail, Gharat said. The advocate added that he will file a petition in the sessions court on Monday.

On April 23, the Mumbai Police had arrested the couple for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa – a hymn dedicated to the Hindu deity Hanuman – in front of Thackeray’s home.

Even though they did not go ahead with their plan, the police had booked them under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple was granted bail on May 4. However, Special Judge RN Rokade had asked the Ranas to not speak to the media about the case or take part in activities for which they had been booked.

“They have crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression,” the judge noted in his order. “However, it may not be sufficient ground for sedition.”

On Sunday, Navneet Rana accused Thackeray of misusing his position as chief minister.

“If you [Thackeray] have the guts, contest elections from any district in the state,” she said, according to The Indian Express. “I will contest against you. Then see who the people of the state choose.”

Navneet Rana added that Hindu deity Ram and residents of Mumbai will teach the Shiv Sena a lesson in the upcoming civic polls.

“What crime did I commit that I was jailed for 14 days?” she said. “You can put me in jail for 14 years, but I will not stop chanting the names of Lord Ram and Hanuman.”

