Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday killed two suspected militants in a gunfight in Kreeri village of Anantnag district. At 7.46 pm, the police said that the gunfight was still underway.

The deceased militants were allegedly linked to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said, according to ANI. Security forces are searching for a third militant suspected to be nearby, he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the gunfight was significant as the militants had earlier escaped from a shootout on April 16. One solider had died in that gunfight.

The police added that the site of the gunfight on Tuesday was close to a national highway and the militants could have posed a threat to the Amarnath Yatra.

#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: This encounter is important in 2 aspects: 1st, it is the same group of terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter on 16/4/22 in which we lost 1 soldier. 2nd, encounter site is very close to NHW & imminent threat to NHW & #Yatra neutralised: IGP Kashmir https://t.co/XLjvzgPagc — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 10, 2022

The gunfight in Anantnag took place a day after a civilian died in a gunfight between militants and security forces in the Shopian district. Another civilian and a soldier were injured.

The civilian who died has been identified as Shahid Gani Dar, while the other civilian has been identified as Suhaib Ahmad, PTI quoted a police spokesperson as saying. The soldier who has been injured is Lance Naik Sanjib Das.

Both Dar and Ahmed were airlifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital, but the former succumbed to his injuries. The soldier was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

The militants allegedly fired at civilians during a cordon and search operation by security forces. The militants escaped from the site, and efforts are on to locate them, the spokesperson said.