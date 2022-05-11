In a landmark development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put the colonial-era sedition law in abeyance and requested the Centre to not file any new cases invoking sedition charges till its provisions are re-examined, Live Law reported.

“We hope and trust Centre and State refrain from registering any FIRs [first information reports] invoking Section 124A Indian Penal Code,” the court said. “It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over.”

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that those who are already facing sedition charges and in jail can approach courts for bail. The order will be in force until further directions are passed, according to Live Law.

The bench is hearing several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with sedition. The law states that whoever “brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India” can be held to have committed the offence of sedition.

Two of these petitions have been filed by a former Army officer, Major General (Retired) SG Vombatkere, and the Editors Guild of India. The petitioners had argued that since the law is misused, it needs to be struck down.

Journalists, activists and political leaders have also filed petitions in the Supreme Court arguing that since the law is misused, it needs to be struck down.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that staying provisions of sedition law till the pleas challenging its constitutional validity are being reviewed may not be the “correct approach”, Live Law reported.

“A cognisable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, according to The Indian Express. “And therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review.”

Mehta suggested that officers holding the post of superintendent of the police could be made responsible for the registration of sedition cases.

The response by the Centre came a day after the Supreme Court had asked if it could direct states to keep all pending sedition cases in abeyance till the sedition law is being re-examined.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing the petitioners, had said that the sedition law is obnoxious and should be scrapped.

“The sooner we get rid of it, [the] better,” Sibal added. “It should have no place.”

He had then quoted Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi saying that affection (towards the country) cannot be manufactured.

“One should be free to express disaffection, so long as there is no incitement to violence,” he had said. “I hold it to be a virtue to be disaffected to the government.”

In a 1962 verdict, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had held that criticism of public measures or comments about government action falls under the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression as long as the comments do not “incite people to violence against the government established by law” or are made “with the intention of creating public disorder”.