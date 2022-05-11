In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the sedition law and directed the Centre to not file any new cases under the law till its provisions are re-examined, Live Law reported.

“We hope and trust Centre and State refrain from registering any FIRs [first information reports] invoking Section 124A Indian Penal Code,” the court said. “It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over.”

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that those who are already facing sedition charges and in jail can approach courts for bail. The order will be in force until further directions are passed, according to Live Law.

The bench is hearing two petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with sedition. The law states that whoever “brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India” can be held to have committed the offence of sedition.

The two petitions have been filed by a former Army officer, Major General (Retired) SG Vombatkere, and the Editors Guild of India. The petitioners had argued that since the law is misused, it needs to be struck down.

Journalists, activists and political leaders have filed petitions in the Supreme Court arguing that since the law is misused, it needs to be struck down.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that staying provisions of sedition law till the pleas challenging its constitutional validity are being reviewed may not be the “correct approach”, Live Law reported.

“A cognisable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, according to The Indian Express. “And therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review.”

Mehta suggested that officers holding the post of superintendent of the police could be made responsible for the registration of sedition cases.

The response by the Centre came a day after the Supreme Court had asked if it could direct states to keep all pending sedition cases in abeyance till the sedition law is being re-examined.