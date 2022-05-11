Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday removed the state’s Director General of Police Mukul Goel from his post for inefficiency and negligence in work, PTI reported, citing an official statement.

Goel has been posted as the Director General of the Civil Defence department.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has been given additional charge as the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police.

The action against Goel was taken as he neglected official work and was inefficient in carrying out his responsibilities, an official statement read. However, the statement did not give any further details.

Goel had taken over as the state police chief on June 1, the Hindustan Times reported. Earlier, he was posted with the Border Security Force. The 1987-batch Indian Police Service officer has nearly two years of service left, and is slated to retire at the end of February 2024.