The Karnataka government on Thursday approved an ordinance against forced religious conversions, India Today reported.

The Karnataka government will take up a Bill on the matter in the next Assembly session, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, according to ANI.

The state Legislative Assembly had passed proposed legislation – the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill – in December. However, it is currently pending in the Legislative Council.

The Bill says that “conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage’’ is prohibited.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar questioned why the state government was in “such a hurry” to pass the ordinance, ANI reported. He said that the government should pass an ordinance on “some development agenda or giving employment to the youth” instead.

Under the Bill, a person who engages in “forced conversion” will be punished with three to five years’ imprisonment. Forced conversions of children, women, persons from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will lead to a jail term of three to ten years, and a fine of Rs 50,000.