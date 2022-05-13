A police constable was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday.

The police said that Reyaz Ahmad was attacked at his home in Gudroo village. He was shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, PTI reported.

Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker #succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SKKXWWd0hW — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 13, 2022

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police has cordoned off the area to arrest the attackers.

This is the second killing in Kashmir in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, suspected militants barged into a government office in Budgam district and shot dead a employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The employee, Rahul Bhat, was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

On May 8, another police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar. He was shot when he was riding a motorcycle.