On the first day of the Congress’ Chintan Shivir, or introspection meeting, the party said it could enforce the one family, one ticket proposal, PTI reported.

The All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ajay Maken said that while the party is keen on implementing the rule, a waiver can be considered for a second family member who has worked in the party for five years.

The three-day Chintan Shivir started on Friday in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Around 400 delegates are expected to attend.

“Big changes are in store for the party organisation,” Maken said. “It will completely transform its working style going forward.”

Shri @RahulGandhi with the Congress party's top leadership, enroute the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir - 2022', Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/lb2TAdEkOv — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2022

The Congress could set up an assessment wing to regularly monitor performances of officer bearers, Maken said. The party was also planning to discontinue employing of external agencies to conduct surveys during elections, he added.

“The party is deliberating on setting up a public insight department to ascertain views of the people and carry out surveys for getting battle-ready for elections,” said Maken.

He also said that a proposal is being considered to reserve 50% of all party positions for members who are less than 50 years old. “We are also working on a mechanism for enforcing stricter discipline,” he said.

LIVE: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi's opening address at the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir - 2022', Udaipur. https://t.co/O2AXqjO9Yh — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2022

The meeting came in the backdrop of the party’s dismal performance in the 2022 Assembly polls in five states – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. It lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party and failed to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The Congress has also been facing resistance from members of the Group of 23, or G-23, which comprises Congress leaders who have been seeking an organisational overhaul in the party since 2020.

Days before the Chintan Shivir, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had said that the party needs self-criticism but not in a manner that erodes morale and creates an atmosphere of “gloom and doom”.