The temperature in South West Delhi’s Najafgarh could touch 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Isolated parts of the national Capital will also experience heatwave and severe heatwave conditions. A yellow alert, which recommends the residents to be vigilant of changing weather conditions, has been issued for several parts of Delhi.

“According to the forecast, Saturday is expected to record the highest maximum temperature compared to Friday and Sunday,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD, Mint reported. “From Monday, Delhi will witness cloudy skies and thunder, which will bring down the maximum temperature to 41 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius.”

In Safdarjung, the temperature could rise up to 44 degrees Celsius. Temperature in Gurgaon could go up to 45.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, said Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi.

Noida, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur and Pitampura could witness temperatures ranging between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave in north western regions, including Delhi, south Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir will continue till Sunday, the IMD said.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

Delhi, as well as parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been experiencing record high temperatures over the past two months.

The average maximum temperature in April for northwest and Central India was the highest in 122 years. The country had also witnessed the hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

Mercury soars in UP’s Banda

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district scorched at 47.8 degrees Celsius, PTI reported. Jhansi recorded a temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave warning has been issued for the western parts of Uttar Pradesh till Sunday.

What to do and not to do during a heatwave:

Here are certain guidelines recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority during a heatwave.

Avoid going out in the sun, and strenuous activities, especially between noon and 3 pm.



Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella or hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

Drink water as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

Use oral rehydration salts and homemade drinks like torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to re-hydrate the body.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing and take baths in cold water frequently.

Tips to help someone who has experienced a heat stroke