Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb resigned from his post on Saturday, PTI reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has submitted his resignation to the state Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya.

The resignation came less than a year ahead of the state election scheduled to be held in March next year.

After his meeting with the governor, Deb told reporters that he wanted to work as a grassroot-level member of the BJP, and not as a chief minister, to help the party come back to power in the state, ANI reported.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav said that a new leader of the state legislature party will be elected at a meeting of the group at 8 pm on Saturday, ANI reported. Yadav and his party colleague Vinod Tawde have been named as observers for the election of the BJP’s Tripura legislature party leader.

The BJP’s state in-charge Vinod Sonkar will also be present at the meeting.

It is not yet known why Deb resigned, but there has been discontent about his leadership among the party MLAs. In November, two BJP MLAs, Sudip Roy Burman and Asish Saha had criticised Deb and the state government for political violence ahead of the civic polls. They had alleged that there was no democracy in the state.

This was a month after nine party MLAs, led by Roy Burman, had come to Delhi to meet the top leadership of the BJP. They had complained about the “misrule and total dictatorship” of Deb. They were also unhappy with Deb’s management of the coronavirus in Tripura.

Deb became the chief minister of Tripura in 2018 after the BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura registered a landmark victory in the state, dislodging the 25-year-old Left Front government. In the 60-member Assembly, the BJP has 36 MLAs and the support of eight IPFT legislators.