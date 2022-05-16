A Varanasi court on Monday directed district officials to seal a part of the Gyanvapi mosque where a shivling – an idol depicting Hindu deity Shiva – was said to have been found during a video survey, NDTV reported.

Five women petitioners have claimed that an image of Hindu deity Shringar Gauri exists at the back of the western wall of the mosque. They have demanded that they be allowed to offer daily prayers and observe other Hindu rituals at the site.

On May 12, the court had allowed a survey commission to carry out videography inside the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The court had directed the commission to submit a report on the survey on May 17.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, a lawyer representing a group of Hindu women in the matter, said that the shivling was found after water was drained from a pond. The pond is reportedly used for wuzu, the Islamic practice of washing before prayers.

The video survey ended on Monday, a day ahead of the court-mandated deadline, NDTV reported. The government’s counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey said that the commission filmed all the places at the mosque in detail.

“Three domes, underground basements, pond...all have been video recorded,” he said. “The advocate commissioner will submit his report in the court tomorrow which will be prepared by the three commission members today. If the report is not finished on time, we will ask the court for more time.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition challenging the survey, Live Law reported. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the matter. The petition has been filed by the management committee of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi, Live Law reported.

The committee is the caretaker of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The management committee has said that the survey is an attempt to disturb communal harmony and contravenes the Places of Worship Act, according to Live Law. The 1991 law prohibits the conversion of places of worship from one religion to another, with the exception of the Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.