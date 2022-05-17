A Varanasi court on Tuesday removed an advocate commissioner appointed by it to conduct a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, ANI reported.

On April 8, the court had appointed Ajay Kumar Mishra as the advocate commissioner and directed him to carry out a survey and videograph the site. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the caretakers of the mosque, had accused Mishra of acting in a biased manner and demanded that he be removed.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the court, however, accepted the commission’s request and granted it two days to submit the report of the survey, NDTV reported. The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday.

“We are not submitting the report in the court today since it is not prepared,” Assistant Advocate Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh told PTI before the hearing. “Around 50% of the report is ready.”

The court is hearing a petition filed by five women on April 18, 2021, seeking permission to offer daily prayers and observe other Hindu rituals at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They have claimed that an image of the Hindu deity Shringar Gauri exists at the site.

On May 12, the Varanasi court had allowed the survey commission to conduct videography inside the Gyanvapi mosque. The court had then also appointed two more advocate commissioners to assist Mishra in the videography.

The exercise lasted for three days between May 14 and May 16.

Although the commission had not submitted its report, the Varanasi court on Monday ordered District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to immediately seal a portion of the mosque after Hindu petitioners said that a shivling – an idol depicting the Hindu deity Shiva – was found during the survey. The court ruled that “the entry of any person is prohibited in the sealed place”.

Advocate Mohammad Tauheed Khan, representing the caretakers of the mosque, had dismissed the claims saying that the object is not a shivling, but a part of a stone fountain in the mosque’s wazu khana or ablution tank.

Advocate for the Hindu petitioners, Madan Mohan Yadav, had insisted the shivling was found after the water tank was drained.