A civilian was killed and three others were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade on a newly opened wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police has cordoned off the area to arrest the attackers.

Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. O4 employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits.@JmuKmrPolice @BaramullaPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 17, 2022

“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla,” the police said in a tweet. “Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries.”

The police added that all the four persons belonged to the Jammu division.

The attack occurred in the Deewan Bagh area of the district, which is considered to be a high-security zone, the Hindustan Times reported.